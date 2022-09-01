Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deux Furieuses are a defiant punk rock duo, consisting of the Scottish vocalist and guitarist Ros Cairney and Greek/London-based drummer Vas Antoniadou.

Formed in London in 2013 with a mission to shine a light on the sickening inequalities they saw in the world around them, the duo went on to release their debut album ‘Tracks of Wire’ in 2016 which drew acclaim from the likes of Louder Than War, Q Magazine, Radio X’s John Kennedy and Frank Turner.

Signing to Xtra Mile Recordings in 2019, they released their Rob Ellis (PJ Harvey) produced second album ‘My War Is Your War’, with the label also on board to release its long anticipated follow-up this Winter.

The duo recently announced that their next studio album, Songs From Planet Earth, would be released on 11 November, 2022, via Xtra Mile Recordings.

But before all of that they’ve been embarking on a UK tour, supporting the rather excellent War On Women throughout August before joining up with Skinny Lister in November.

It was only right that they took a time out to talk to The Star about their latest project, as well as the importance of politicised music with very clearly outlined agendas for a more positive and progressive society.

Listen to our conversation in full right here and while you’re at it you can subscribe to the Chris Talks Music Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/chris-talks-music

These two have certainly been busy, 12-shows into a 17-show run which comes to a close just over two weeks after the release of Songs From Planet Earth.

Recorded in October 2021 as part of a two-week residential album session at Grange Farm Studio, the album was self-produced by the band for the first time. Isi Clarke who also recorded the album, joined in with assistant production before mix/post production process that was overseen by Mark Freegard (The Breeders).

There was even the opportunity for a special guest appearance comes from Deb Googe (My Bloody Valentine), who plays bass on the bands previous single “Bring Down The Government” — a track which when released in June 2022 was met with the immediate resignation of Boris Johnson. So, obviously I had to ask if they were the metaphorical straw that broke the camel’s back in this scenario.

Deux Furieuses are band on a mission, unafraid to make a bold statement, and when discussing the themes at the heart of the new album they had this to say:

“‘Songs From Planet Earth’ is a beating heart signal out from this world as we fall spinning into a vortex of pandemic, isolation, avoidable deaths, political corruption, personal mourning and ultimately survival. The album documents the journey from the city to the countryside like refugees in search of sanctuary.”

Their recent single Know The Score is a rampantly defiant cut of political rock’n’roll, unafraid to take a stand, which sounds a rallying cry for action against the increase in violent behaviour towards women in recent times.

“We wrote this song about the shadow pandemic of violence against women. The song is a pounding strut of confidence on a big stage. It is bravado on a deserted street as we reach for our personal alarm… This is a song in solidarity with women who all know the score.”

Coursing with cutting lyrical references to some of the most distressing cases of recent times, lyrics like "Another vigil on the streets of our cities tonight" holds a candle to the likes of Sarah Everard and Zara Aleena; whereas the biting couplet "abuse of power comes as no surprise, say the words on the T-shirt of a woman whose hands are tied" takes a fierce swipe at the Government’s draconian attempts to limit our human rights to protest.

“The Government is ripping up the Human Rights Act to limit how we challenge injustice. Know the score - we are losing rights” the band add.

Having embarked on a rollercoaster of a road trip across the UK, Deux Furieuses will be seeing off the rest of 2022 with the same verve and vigour with which they began their summer tour.

The remaining dates to see them are as follows:

SEPTEMBER

2/3 - Loud Women Festival, London

NOVEMBER

23 - Bournemouth Old Fire Station +

24 - MIlton Keynes Craufurd Arms +

25 - Huddersfield The Parish +

26 - Nottingham Rescue Rooms +

Note:

+supporting Skinny Lister

Deux Furieuses latest album, Songs From Planet Earth will be released on 11 November, 2022.