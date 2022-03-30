Dave Gorman: Sheffield City Hall show for TV comedian - here's how you can see him
Comedian and TV personality Dave Gorman is bringing his latest live show to Sheffield City Hall this autumn.
Dave Gorman: Powerpoint To The People is at the Barker’s Pool venue on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Dave stars in Dave TV’s hit show Modern Life Is Goodish, plus Are You Dave Gorman? and Googlewhack Adventure, as well as lots of panel shows.
The 'high priest of the comedy Powerpoint talk' (according to The Times) is touring again - as much as anything to demonstrate that a Powerpoint presentation doesn't have to involve a man in a grey suit standing behind a lectern and saying 'next slide please'.
Instead, you can watch an affable bearded guy in a checked shirt who finds plenty of quirkiness online and in the real world to make us laugh.
Tickets for the show are on sale at Sheffield City Hall or you can visit the box office in person Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm.
For the tour dates, visit davegorman.com