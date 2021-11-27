Dan Walker second from bottom after performing rumba on Strictly

Dan Walker performed a rumba with partner Nadiya Bychkova to Desperado by Eagles on Strictly Come Dancing today (November 27).

Anton Du Beke and Cynthia Erivo both described it as “gorgeous”, but Craig Revel Horwood said: “It was jolty, the hip action was non-existent.

Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker during the live show of Saturday's BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing last week. Picture date: Saturday November 20, 2021.

“You wiggled your hips, anyone can do that. You were marching it and stomping.

“However, I thought it was a lot better than I had expected, I can see you have been working extremely hard and I will give you an extra point for that.”

Shirley Ballas disagreed with Revel Horwood, saying: “You were classic and cool as a very tall cucumber.”

They were given a total score of 31.

This was the second-lowest score of the night, only beating Tilly Ramsay, who took on the samba to Levitating by Dua Lipa with partner Nikita Kuzmin. They were awarded 30 points.