The internationally renowned theatre complex which runs the Crucible and Lyceum in Sheffield city centre was one of 15 organisations across South Yorkshire to receive a share of £1,696,107 from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

Sheffield Theatres’ diverse programme features home-grown and touring musicals and drama, including bold new writing, strongly cast classics and family shows.

Dan Bates, Chief Executive, Sheffield Theatres, said: “The Culture Recovery Funds have been absolutely vital over the pandemic, and we thank the Government for this essential support.

Sheffield Theatres Chief Executive, Dan Bates. Picture: Chris Etchells

"This latest round will help to sustain us over the next few months. The festive period is always a critical time for us and we hope to welcome 60,000 people across our three Christmas shows.

"It is fantastic that audiences are coming back to our theatres and we are so grateful for their support. It will take some time for audience numbers to return to the level that they were, and this funding will help us to maintain our running costs over these winter months.

“Last week, the Crucible celebrated its 50th year of theatre making in Sheffield and we announced some ambitious plans for work on our stages. Without the Culture Recovery Funds, we wouldn’t have been in a position to embark on this special anniversary year.”

Other South Yorkshire organisations receiving include city based Hudson Records, an independent record label founded to produce and promote music releases, digital content and live events. It got £25,350 and works in partnership with a roster of more than 100 artists drawn mainly from the UK folk, world and singer-songwriter scenes.

Grimm & Co, a literature charity engaging with children and young people in Rotherham, got £42,000. It helps young people build their confidence in creativity and writing.

Cast, the glass-fronted theatre in Waterside, Doncaster, got £120,680.

Culture Secretary, Nadine Dorries, said: “Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”

Sarah Maxfield, area director, North, Arts Council England, added: "This unprecedented level of funding from the Government acknowledges the important role art and culture plays not only for the economic prosperity of the North but also for the quality of life of the people who live here.

"This investment will support many cultural organisations, including museums, art galleries, theatres, art centres and music venues, to continue to provide an essential creative service in person and online to communities throughout the North.”

Nationally, 925 cultural and creative organisations are to receive a share of £107 million in grants and loans as part of the boost from the Culture Recovery Fund.

Full list of Sheffield organisations to receive funding:-

Sheffield Theatres Trust Ltd – £700,000

Bondco 628 Ltd t/a Corporation – £160,762

CC Tours Ltd – £30,000

Hudson Records – £25,350

Music Halls – £25,500

Thatone Ltd – £138,100

The Dorothy Pax – £46,976

Theatre Delicatessen – £71,067

Utopia Theatre Limited – £21,994