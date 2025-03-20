Research suggests that a change to our circadian rhythms explains why we like more upbeat songs

Springtime in the United Kingdom officially arrived today (March 20)

But with the nights getting lighter and clocks springing forwards, do our music tastes once again change?

Plus - when are the clocks set to go forwards in 2025?

Spring has sprung, and as the country shakes off winter's chill, we emerge from our couches.

But as we anticipate the clocks 'springing forward,' does the longer daylight also trigger a shift in our musical tastes?

Much like when the clocks going backwards affect our music tastes, research suggests the same applies when the clocks 'spring forwards' later this month. | Canva

While studies we looked at when the clocks went backwards seemed to indicate a more subdued, introspective playlist for many listeners, are we set to completely revitalise our Spotify for the new season and the UK summer ahead?

According to research, that is exactly what we subconsciously do around this time of year, if the work of Terry Pettijohn and his colleagues are once again anything to go by, while we can lay some of the praise/blame (delete as appropriate) on our circadian rhythms for the shift in listening habits.

How do the clocks going forwards affect our music habits?

Pettijohn’s research, ‘ Music for the Seasons: Seasonal Music Preferences in College Students, ’ indicated that much like when the clocks went backwards for autumn and winter, there is a correlation between a shift towards more upbeat and energetic music being listened to when we move into spring and summer.

The study found that while the colder months were more ‘reflective’ and ‘complex,’ with an increase in listening to blues, jazz and folk music, the same group of students gravitated towards hip-hop, EDM, soul and funk around this time of year.

The study also suggested that the shift in increased daylight leads to disruptions to our circadian rhythm - that can lead to a change in moods, leading to the turn to more energetic works appearing in our playlists.

Spring and summer are often associated with increased social gatherings, outdoor activities, and a general sense of optimism - these factors can also influence our music choices, as we may seek music that enhances those experiences.

When do clocks go forwards in the United Kingdom in 2025?

Clocks are set to ‘spring forwards’ in 2025 on Sunday March 30 - so you’ve almost a week to get your spring playlist in order.

What music do you tend to listen to when spring and summer arrives each year? Share your playlist and music recommendations by leaving a comment down below.