Tasked with organising a live event from scratch for their final project, the events management students at Sheffield Hallam University have organised a Classic TV game show night in Sheffield with their new events group – Luminsta Events.

The one-off charity event will be in aid of local charity, Cavendish Cancer Care, and takes place on April 9.

Cavendish Cancer Care provide 100 per cent free assistance to those impacted by cancer across the region, providing vital support services for families, children and young people. The charity heavily relies on the people’s generosity for funding and special events to keep it open.

The fundraising event incorporates elements of some of the favourite classic TV game shows from the eighties to the noughties in interactive mini-rounds and challenges.

Participating contestants sign up into teams of between two and eight and compete for the chance to win prizes.

Julie Poland, a student and event design lead, said: “Being able to showcase the skills we have learnt during our time at Hallam by putting together a live event from scratch like this is both challenging and exciting.

“We were given our brief around Christmas time and used a spin the wheel in keeping with our theme to set ourselves challenges to fulfill at various fundraising milestones, such as ice bucket, planking and heading to uni in pjs or drag.

“One of our team, Krisha, forfeited her birthday by committing to match the donations on the day and at one point we serenaded one of our course leaders, Dr Dan Woodason, in front of everyone, I’ve even shaved my hair off!

“So far, we have raised almost £2,000 towards our target of £6,000 and we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who has been kind enough to help us support Cavendish, either by donating cash to our Go Fund Me page, or by donating gifts to our prize fund for contestants to win at the event.”