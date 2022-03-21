Cleaning your oven:

TikTok user – malloryhudsonxo, posted February 11 2022

This TikTok user shows us a unique way to clean our ovens for spring cleaning.

Spring Cleaning tips 2022

Using just half a cup of baking soda, white vinegar and two tablespoons of water, this cleaning hack can transform your oven into its brand new clean look. After leaving a pasty mix of the baking soda and water in the oven overnight and using white vinegar to help clean it down, you can use a power washer to clean the mixture out and get your oven looking brand new.

This is a fantastic and cheap method to clean your oven and get into all the tiny cracks normal cleaning methods wouldn’t allow you to.

Click here to watch the full video.

Cleaning your rug:

TikTok user – kelleenison4, posted March 22 2021

It can cost a lot of money to get your house rug professionally cleaned, but this TikTok user shares a brilliant new and cheaper method to thoroughly clean your dirty rugs.

She simply takes her rug to her local car wash and they gave her rug a thorough clean and got it looking brand new for a much cheaper price than it would cost otherwise.

After leaving her rug to dry and rinsing it out, the method is complete.

Click here for the full video.

Cleaning your fridge and vents:

TikTok user – livecomposed, posted April 15 2021

In this spring cleaning video, the user reminds us all of the importance of cleaning our fridge coils and vents in our house every year.

When fridge coils are clogged with dirt and dust they are not able to efficiently cool the items in your fridge and can break down. This user reminds us all of the importance to use a hoover pipe to thoroughly clean and remove the dust from these coils so that your fridge can effectively cool your food and not require more energy.

The user also reminds us all to clean our house heat vents and bathroom fans as they easily clog up with dirt through the year and it is very important to use a hoover pipe to get rid of the dust.

Click here for the full video.

Cleaning your walls:

TikTok user – cleanwithmyka, posted March 6 2022

In this short clip, this user shares with us a great effective way of cleaning your walls.

Instead of using the usual cloth to wipe down your walls, using a mop is far more effective and quicker, according to this user.

By simply using a mop with hot water and some cleaning product, a mop is far easier to use and far more effective as you are able to quickly wipe down large surfaces that would otherwise take quite some time with a small cleaning cloth.

Click here for the full video.