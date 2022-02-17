The Vicar of Dibley star has called her new tour Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t (our asterisk).

Dawn will tour the UK in September and October, arriving at Sheffield City Hall on September 22.

Tickets are on sale now via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian, actor and writer Dawn French, who appears at Sheffield City Hall in September 2022 in her new show, Dawn French is a Huge Tw*t

The much-loved comedian, actor and novelist said: “This show is so named because unfortunately it’s horribly accurate. There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of tw*ttery.

“I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching, embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…