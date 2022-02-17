Dawn French: Sheffield City Hall September 2022 date for Vicar of Dibley comedy star
Comedy star Dawn French is appearing at Sheffield City Hall in a new solo show with a slightly naughty title.
The Vicar of Dibley star has called her new tour Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t (our asterisk).
Dawn will tour the UK in September and October, arriving at Sheffield City Hall on September 22.
Tickets are on sale now via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.
The much-loved comedian, actor and novelist said: “This show is so named because unfortunately it’s horribly accurate. There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of tw*ttery.
“I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching, embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…
“Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total tw*t on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears.”