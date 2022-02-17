Dawn French: Sheffield City Hall September 2022 date for Vicar of Dibley comedy star

Comedy star Dawn French is appearing at Sheffield City Hall in a new solo show with a slightly naughty title.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 11:00 am

The Vicar of Dibley star has called her new tour Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t (our asterisk).

Dawn will tour the UK in September and October, arriving at Sheffield City Hall on September 22.

Tickets are on sale now via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Comedian, actor and writer Dawn French, who appears at Sheffield City Hall in September 2022 in her new show, Dawn French is a Huge Tw*t

The much-loved comedian, actor and novelist said: “This show is so named because unfortunately it’s horribly accurate. There have been far too many times I have made stupid mistakes or misunderstood something vital or jumped the gun in a spectacular display of tw*ttery.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield hurricane 1962: Four killed, hundreds made homeless and city declared ...

“I thought I might tell some of these buttock-clenching, embarrassing stories to give the audience a peek behind the scenes of my work life…

“Roll up! Book early to see the telly vicar lady be a total tw*t on stage, live in front of your very eyes. And ears.”

Read this: Storm Dudley – Northern Powergrid advice on power cuts

Read this: Storm Dudley – rail firm says be ready to change travel plans

Northern Powergrid