What is Cinco de Mayo?

Cinco de Mayo literally translates to the ‘fifth of May’ which is a date of significance in Mexican culture.

It was on that date in 1862 that the Mexican army defeated the French at the Battle of Puebla.

Cinco de Mayo is celebrated on May 5.

The battle was only one day long but it is believed hundreds were killed.

In 1861 President Benito Juarez issued a moratorium on the repayment of debts as Mexico was in financial ruin.

But his move did not work as it made Britain, Spain and France demand payment.

The tension led to Napoleon III invading Mexico but he was not victorious.

On May 5, 1862 the French fought the Mexican army at Puebla de Los Angeles and were forced to retreat.

Cinco de Mayo is celebrated each year as a reminder of the victory and of the success of their resistance.

How is Cinco de Mayo celebrated?

The day of celebration is often marked by parades and festivals in Puebla where the battle took place.

But it is surprisingly celebrated more in countries such as America with Mexican themed bars and restaurants hosting themed events.

Typical food eaten at such an event might include tacos, tostadas and enchiladas.

The official sauce of the holiday is Mole Poblano which is made with chillies, nuts, chocolate and fruit - it is often used to top meat.

In modern times it has become a popular evening for drinkers and those who enjoy to party.

Is Cinco de Mayo the same as Mexican Independence Day or the Day of the Dead?

No, they are three separate holidays.

Mexican Independence Day is on September 16 whilst Cinco de Mayo is on May 5 and the Day of the Dead is on November 1 and 2.

Grito de Dolores (Mexico’s Independence Day) is a holiday which celebrates the country's freedom from Spanish rule.

The Day of the Dead also known as Dia De Los Muertos celebrates the life of lost family members.