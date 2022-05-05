Sheffield property: One of the city's finest penthouse apartments is for sale at £795,000

The property has three bedrooms and is at Braemore, a sought-after development on Ecclesall Road South, Ecclesall.

It is for sale with Redbrik and the brochure says: “Finished to a high standard throughout, the apartment offers generous living space alongside well-appointed bedrooms and fabulous views across the city.

"Reconfigured by the current owner, there's an open plan feel to the lounge/dining room, leading out to the south-facing balcony - perfect for entertaining family and friends.

"A superbly appointed breakfast kitchen includes a full range of integrated appliances and is finished with granite work surfaces.

"The bedrooms are all beautifully appointed with fitted wardrobes. They are all complete with luxury en-suite, with the principal further enhanced by a second balcony overlooking communal grounds.

"There are two allocated parking spaces within the secure gated undercroft area, alongside a handy storage/workshop space. The whole development is set in immaculately presented grounds with lawns and seating areas for residents.”

Book a viewing by calling 0114 399 0567 or email [email protected]

1. High standard Finished to a high standard throughout, the apartment offers generous living space alongside well-appointed bedrooms and fabulous views across the city. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Breakfast kitchen A superbly appointed breakfast kitchen includes a full range of integrated appliances. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. Granite surfaces The kitchen is finished with granite work surfaces. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Dining room Reconfigured by the current owner, there's an open plan feel to the lounge/dining room. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales