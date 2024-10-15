Chris While and Julie Matthews' new album and 30th anniversary celebration tour comes to Hunmanby

By Sue Wilkinson
Published 15th Oct 2024, 10:29 BST
Chris While and Julie Matthews are generally regarded as folk/singer-songwriters and have been nominated 10 times in the BBC Radio 2 Folk music awardsChris While and Julie Matthews are generally regarded as folk/singer-songwriters and have been nominated 10 times in the BBC Radio 2 Folk music awards
Hunmanby Village Hall is preparing to host a series of live events including While and Matthews 30th anniversary gig later this month.

In case they have passed you by so far, Chris While and Julie Matthews are one of the longest-lasting female duos in Britain.

They have played more than 2,500 gigs, appeared on more than 100 albums, written hundreds of original songs and reached millions of people around the world.

This year they celebrate 30 years as a duo and sound as fresh and vital as ever.

Chris an Julie are generally regarded as folk/singer-songwriters and have been nominated 10 times in the BBC Radio 2 Folk music awards in the Best Song, Best Duo and Best Live Act categories.

They won the Best Duo award in 2009. Chris, vocals, guitar, banjo, dulcimer and percussion, and Julie, vocals, piano, guitar, mandolin and bouzouki, are one of the best and most respected duos on the world folk roots scene.

Their outlook, however, is akin to the DIY philosophy of punk. They oversee their own career and are two empowered women doing it their way, without compromise.

In September they released their 13th studio album Days Like These.

They once again cover a wide range of topics and the full spectrum of human emotions, on 12 new songs.

Renowned for their seamless harmonies and affinity for each other on stage, Chris and Julie are stunning singers, songwriters, musicians and performers.

Days Like These’ is released on the FatCat record label. FATCD050.

They embarked on their biggest tour to date, celebrating 30 years at the very top of their game, this month.

They are at Hunmanby Village Hall – a venue they sold out two years ago – on Sunday October 27 at 7.30pm.

State of the Union with Brooks Williams and Boo Hewerdine comes to the venue on Saturday February 15 at 7.30pm.

The duo create a magical, stripped back and enthralling musical atmosphere with two guitars and two voices – emotive and entertaining.

Tickers for both shows are available at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/hunmanbycommunitycentre

News you can trust since 1887
