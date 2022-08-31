Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

April-Ess… or DJ April-Ess as she is frequently referred to, is a multi-talented, multi-genre, vocalist with a wonderful and endearing vocal style. Fresh from performing at Sheffield’s premier music festival Tramlines 2022, the Sheffield-based artist is also a CEO of TMBM Records — that’s The Month B4 May Records for those of you not in the know.

You may have seen her busking and singing across the city, as well as throughout Yorkshire, one thing that’s for certain is that April is genuinely an upcoming artist to watch out for and a prime example of the depth of musical talent that this city is rife with. From Bassline, Garage, DnB to Grime and Hip Hop, plus everything else in-between it’s becoming quite the task to try and find a genre that April does not pick up and make it look easy. She’s that good… so much so that after months of back and forth we finally sat down to speak about everything April in the present and discussed what else is to come from this delightful songstress.

You can listen to our conversation in full on this page and subscribe to the Chris Talks Music Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/chris-talks-music

Having recently decided to pack in her full-time day job, April-Ess has taken a leap into the unknown to pursue her music dreams. So far it’s looking like her leap of faith is reaping dividends, from featuring on songs such as HOMES with NOTION earlier this year, One Hundred with Bassline producer Phatworld, and working on a range of her own material, April-Ess is certainly making moves on her own terms — more power to her as well.

One thing that is certain is that even though it’s seemingly early days in this young lady’s career she really is one to keep an ear out for.

April-Ess will be performing at WSL Presents: Nasa Parka, April-Ess, Bex Marshall, & Sophie Smith at West Street Live on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

You can find out more about the event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/735010087780467?view=permalink&id=753737602574382

23 year old multi-genre vocalist and DJ, Alice-Ess is one to watch — picture by Jade Danika Photography

You can follow her music on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2hDJmJigKly0hirYzfaLZ2

April-Ess took the brave step to quit her day-job to focus on music, she now makes more busking than she did in a 9-5 — picture by Jade Danika Photography