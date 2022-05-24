Change the Show is the fourth studio album from the Wirral-born singer, who is seeking comfort in new beginnings and much needed change on his most honest album yet.

Opening with the honest soft croon of Tears Are Falling, CHANGE THE SHOW is a joyous ride from start to finish and features a surprising but spectacular appearance from Grammy-nominated singer Corinne Bailey-Rae on the duet Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough. It’s an album that best represents Miles himself – charmingly authentic, and like little else you'll hear in pop music today.

We delved into the themes that are present on the album, discussed the importance of belonging and feeling at peace, plus a whole heap more in this week’s episode of the Chris Talks Music podcast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Subscribe and listen to the Chris Talks Music Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/chris-talks-music

Speaking of his experience of both creating and recording on the album, Miles had this to say:

“The album was born out of an intense period of self-reflection, and having all this unexpected time on my hands,” says Miles of the last 18 months. “I wrote songs about big highs, big lows, daydreams, true friends and deep feelings. I learned to let the future unfold of its own accord, while staying true to myself and that has led to what feels to me like a really uplifting album.”

“I’m not a political person but there is so much injustice around right now,” he says, “so much bad news and negativity. I was angry; I captured that moment.”

Miles Kane also revealed that the video for the album’s anthemic, horn driven title track, Change the Show. The Diamond Dogs era Bowie-influenced song was written by Miles while watching the news one morning, on the sofa, in his underpants.

“I’m not a political person but there is so much injustice around right now,” he says, “so much bad news and negativity. I was angry; I captured that moment.”

Described as a record for fans both new and old, Change the Show is the Miles Kane album we’ve been waiting for; the apotheosis of his previous works, incorporating those classic rock and glam influences, but focusing more closely this time on Motown, soul, and Fifties Rock n Roll. You should definitely check out the duet with Corinne Bailey-Rare which is a pretty damn good collaboration.

This is the second-time lucky for the performance, after the show was rescheduled from earlier in the year due to the rise in Covid cases, and will see the singer perform hits from his latest record, Change the Show.

Change the Show has been released in a range of vinyl, CD and cassette formats and bundles, as well as a Deluxe Edition which includes four previously unreleased acoustic versions of songs from the album, available only from the official store: https://mileskane.tmstor.es

Miles Kane will be performing at The Leadmill on Friday, May 27, 2022.