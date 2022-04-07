The British outfit are one of the year’s most exciting new heavy bands, combining forthright and emotive lyrics with massive rhythms and a sense of boundless energy.

If you’re a fan of Yungblud, Bring Me the Horizon or Chase Atlantic then THE HARA is right up your street.

THE HARA line-up consists of Josh Taylor on vocals, Zack Breen on guitar and Jack Kennedy, whipping up a percussional storm on drums.

This hybrid of sounds has also warranted them to be featured across airwaves and column inches, with notable acclaim from BBC Introducing, Kerrang!, Dork, Amazing Radio and Manchester Evening News. THE HARA will also feature on Amazon Music’s ‘Rock This’ in 2022, streamed live on Twitch and hosted by Sophie K (Kerrang!).

"Thousands of people will reject you for being different but there are 10 times over that amount who will accept you”

‘We All Wear Black’ was produced by Jason Perry (Don Broco, McFly) and Andy Gannon in Manchester. Its six tracks feature popular cuts Afterlife and Black Soul Ceremony, alongside new single Domino and three other hard-hitting alternative rock songs. Producer Perry will also be at the helm for THE HARA’s debut album, which is expected in the latter half of 2022.Explaining the band's mantra, frontman Josh Taylor said:

“We want to show everyone that despite it all, despite what the statistics say, despite what people say or any of that social media acceptance bullsh*t, it really doesn’t matter. Thousands of people will reject you for being different but there are 10 times over that amount who will accept you and who are feeling just like you. If people can become a part of such a glorious resistance through our music, then that’s our mission.”

THE HARA are now embarking on their biggest headline tour to date following their EP release. The tour spans 16 cities and towns in the UK, with a combined 5,000 capacity following a series of major UK headline shows in 2021 (Reading & Leeds Main Stage, Download Pilot and more).

THE HARA will be bringing their ‘We All Wear Black’ EP UK Tour to Sheffield’s The Leadmill on Friday, 29 April, 2022. You can get tickets here: https://theharaband.com/