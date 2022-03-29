We spent a fair bit of time talking to the band following the recent release of their single Macilent. This stomping aural assault on the senses continues the band’s run of thundering, emotionally charged, singles coupled with yet more vivid imagery that follows hot on the heels of previous music videos, Weightless and Selfish Lover. Visual direction for these videos came courtesy of Eric J Liddle and Kasparas Vidunas.

“Macilent was written with Jessica Winter in August the day after 3 trans women were attacked in Hollywood. All we could think about that day was the violence that trans and queer people face every-day. We wanted the song to convey the fear that we feel, the disgust, the exhaustion, but also the fading hope that it doesn’t have to be the way things are “We could be together, if you weren’t so violent”.“We’ve been around forever” is almost a war-cry exclaiming that queer people and gender identities have always existed outside the binary.”The three 2021 singles mentioned were taken from Walt Disco’s forthcoming debut album, which follows last year’s self-released Young Hard & Handsome EP, further highlighting Walt Disco as a band that can defy convention to create a youthful, contemporary and queer world of their own making. The 2022 tour comes after riotous shows this year at TRNSMT Festival and Dot To Dot as well as support dates for Duran Duran and an autumn UK headline tour.