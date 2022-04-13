Hailing from way up north in Kendal, Cumbria, Sea Power are back on the road and ahead of a long-awaited – or overdue, depending on how you look at it – show at the iconic Sheffield venue, The Leadmill, spoke to Chris Hallam about their latest album, Everything Was Forever. It all seemed eerily prophetic in a world where it doesn’t quite seem to feel that way.

We spoke about many things from the socially-distanced creation of their rather stellar album, how they continue to work collaboratively so effectively, the state of the world, familial loss, as well as why it felt right to drop the 'British' from their moniker, not wanting beef with other bands and we even shared a few words on resident ‘Mr Nice Guy’, Gary Lineker, in what was to be a broad-ranging and insightful discussion.

Listen and subscribe to the podcast here: https://anchor.fm/chris-talks-music

Sea Power

Their recent single ‘Two Fingers’, is a notable album highlight from what is a fantastic album, is an eerily apt anthem for what can only be described as rather uncertain times. Equal parts mortality, an exuberant defiance, a reference to HP Lovecraft, V signs and a drinking measure — Two Fingers refers to both contempt and victorious resolution. And then some.

“The song is part inspired by our late dad,” says co-frontman Yan. “He was always giving a two-fingered salute to people on the telly – a kind of old-fashioned drinking term, toasting people or events: ‘I’ll drink two fingers to that’, to some news item or to memories of a childhood friend.

"It’s a toast to everyone, remembering those in our lives and those sadly no longer here and to making the world a better place.”

"The song is ‘F*** me, f*** you, f*** everything.’ But it’s also ‘Love me, love you, love everything’ – exultation in the darkness. If you say ‘f*** you’ in the right way, it really can be cathartic, a new start.”

