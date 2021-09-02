British rock band The Wildhearts announce gig in Sheffield

With The Wildhearts classic lineup of Ginger, CJ, Ritchie and Danny still holding strong, this creatively brilliant band who helped change the landscape of British rock through the 90s is showing no sign of slowing down.

The band formed in Newcastle have achieved several top 20 singles and one top 10 album in Britain, but it is their incendiary live performances over the last few years that have seen the band’s popularity hit new heights.

Looking to cement their reputation and legacy as one of the best bands the UK has ever produced into 2021, the band are delighted to announce new shows this Autumn in Sheffield and Birmingham.

British rock band The Wildhearts.

The band will perform at the Foundry in Sheffield on September 24.