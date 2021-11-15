The festival is being hosted in conjunction with Pollen, and is set to take place from May 26-30.

Who will play at Bring Me The Horizon’s Malta festival?

The four-day and four-night experience will feature a handpicked lineup curated by the band.

Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon - widely known as BMTH - have announced a four-day and four-night festival taking place in Malta in May 2022.

The event also boasts pool party takeovers, boat parties, a full live show and an exclusive retrospective set from the band alongside a host of club nights.

Frontman Oli Sykes said: "We’re buzzing to be hosting a Bring Me The Horizon themed Festival in Malta next year, coming up with as much madness as you’d expect from a fully metal, rock festival.

“As well as our headline set we’re also going to be doing a special throwback set with some songs we haven’t played for years, and have an insane line up of friends and guests coming out to perform too.

“It’s basically going to be the greatest weekend ever".

Tickets for BMTH's Malta Weekender event will be available for a £30 deposit - fans are advised to visit Pollen.co to subscribe for updates about when tickets go on sale.

How many tickets are available for Bring Me The Horizon’s Malta festival?

With a capacity of 4,500, this is an opportunity to witness the band and guests in a truly intimate and unique island setting.

When do tickets go on sale for BMTH’s Malta festival?

Fans can register for tickets updates via pollen.co

By signing up for email and text alerts, fans will be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

Upon registering, fans will be told that they can book with just a £30 deposit.

What is the event’s Covid-19 protocol?

Pollen requires all customers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (at least 14 days after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination i.e. original/copy/picture of vaccination card.

In absence of this, customers must be able to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test taken within 72-hours before arrival into each venue.

What happens if there is another wave and the event is cancelled?

Customers will receive a 100% refund on their event package if the event is cancelled due to COVID-19.

What else have BMTH been up to lately?

The band recently completed a sold out UK Arena tour, which received glowing reviews in NME, The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph.

In a recent BBC live lounge, Oli Sykes covered 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s Tik Tok hit 'Mood' and told BBC Radio 1's Charlie Hedges that he was buzzing to be back performing, nearly a week after the band's Sheffield show at the Utilita Arena.

During the show, the frontman said to the Sheffield audience: “You don’t know how many times you’ve saved me.”

Bring Me The Horizon also celebrated a UK No. 1 with their EP ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR’, which has been streamed over 450M times and sold over 300K globally.