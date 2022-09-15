Bongo's Bingo XL will hold a 'Back to the 80s' night at Magna in Templeborough this September.

Following on from their sold out XL shows in Manchester, Bongo’s Bingo’s double whammy of super-sized dates in Yorkshire take place at Magna, off Sheffield Road, Templeborough, on September 23 and 24.



Early bird tickets are available for £24, and general release will be on offer for £26.

The evening combines raving and bingo with a night of prizes, dance offs and games.

This is Bongo’s Bingo amped up to the absolute max for Sheffield and Rotherham, with thousands of players coming together.

Expect loads of 80s tunes, massive prizes and surprise guests at the two biggest parties Bongo’s Bingo has ever created in the region.

It’s time for everyone to rewind back to an era of bangers, classics and anthems all night long with fancy dress very much encouraged but not compulsory.

Bongo’s Bingo’s co-founder Jonny Bongo said: “Our two XL shows in Sheffield are going to be the biggest we have ever done in the whole of Yorkshire. This is basically Bongo’s Bingo on steroids – everything from the production to the prizes to the stage to the amount of people coming to these two dates - it’s going to be insane.

“Back to The 80s is the theme so we are going to have wall to wall classics and sing-a-longs all night long. Sheffield is a special place for us, the crowds are always brilliant and shows sell out months ahead. There’s this insane energy there and we really can’t wait for September – it’s going to be class.”