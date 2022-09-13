They are coming to Sheffield City Hall to give us over three hours of nonstop hits backed up by an all-star ten-piece band, featuring some of the best musicians from the UK and USA – and this article will answer all the questions you have.

What can I expect at the event this week?

Giants of Soul will feature some of the most successful and iconic original soul performers from the late 70s through to the modern day.

Giants of Soul coming to Sheffield City hall this week

The audience will be able to join and see Tunde Baiyewu, who has sold over 15 million albums and singles. Deniece Williams, the four time Grammy winner, Gwen Dickey - who has chart busters with songs "Love Don't Live Here Anymore", "Wishing on a Star” and "I Wanna Get Next to You".

Alexander O'Neal, who has 14 UK top 40 songs, Jaki Graham, with six UK top 40 songs, Janet Kay, the performer of monumental hit "Silly Games", and, last but not least, USA starlet Candace Woodson - the UK Soul Chart No 1 in 2021.

What are the timings for the event?

On the Sheffield City Hall website, the hosts have announced approximate timings for the event, which are:

Doors opening: 6:30pmPart One: 7:30pmInterval: 8:30pmPart Two: 8:50pmCurfew: 11pm

Where can I book tickets for the event?

BOOK TICKETS HERE: www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Ticket prices vary, costing £27.95; £34.50; £43.95 and £53.95.

Is there parking available at Sheffield City Hall?

Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.

However, Q Park is the best car park in the area for Sheffield City Hall. It’s a couple of streets away from the venue, safe and it has a shutter system to let you in and out – along with cameras.

Can I get a VIP audience with the band?

As per the norm, prices will differ for an VIP Audience and these tickets are priced at £97.95