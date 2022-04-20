Award Winning Folk Artist Siobhan Miller visits Sheffield's The Greystones during her England and Scotland tour in May

Siobhan’s headline tour follows her 14,000-capacity run as a featured vocalist in Transatlantic Sessions, where she dueted with Irish legend, Paul Brady, and multiple Grammy-winner, Sarah Jarosz - backed by the all-star house band, under the musical directorship of Jerry Douglas and Aly Bain.

A richly celebrated Scottish folk singer and songwriter in her own right, Siobhan Miller’s soulful and stirring renewal of traditional song has won her the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Best Traditional Track, and the BBC Alba Scots Trad Music Awards’ Scots Singer of the Year an unprecedented four times. Not too shabby at all then to say the least.

Siobhan’s fourth solo album, All is Not Forgotten, was released to critical acclaim in 2020, achieving radio play and interviews on BBC Radio 2, 3 and 4 during the height of the first national lockdown - with no accompanying touring. It heralded a return to her acoustic roots, and combined her love of traditional songs with original material, the album develops many of the themes and ideas from previous releases Mercury (2018), Strata (2017) and Flight of Time (2015).

The award-winning Scottish folk singer Siobhan Miller is on tour in England and Scotland with her band throughout May, 2022.

All four records were nominated for BBC Alba Scots Trad Music Awards’ Album of the Year, underlining not only her extensive range and depth through traditional, contemporary and self-penned material, but also her “delicate, nourishing vocals and lyrically rich compositions” (The List).

Siobhan’s acclaimed version of Andy M. Stewart’s much-loved song, The Ramblin’ Rover, featured on her sophomore album, has amassed over 1.5million streams on Spotify - firmly establishing the track as an audience favourite!

Siobhan shared a few words on her upcoming tour:

“I’m thrilled to be heading back out to visit some of my favourite places and venues with the band. With all of the uncertainty of the last couple years it’s made me realise the importance of live music, being in the same room as an audience and making that connection.Thinking about that has really inspired some of the new music we’ll be playing from my forthcoming album. It’s all about getting back to that feeling of live performance and having fun playing music to a room full of people. We’re really eager for people to have a great night at the show and make those connections again.”