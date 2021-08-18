Award-winning Bongo’s Bingo is coming to Sheffield’s O2 Academy this August

Bongo’s Bingo will return to the city this month with two dates lined up at Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Friday, August 20 and Friday, August 27.

The UK’s original and defining bingo rave phenomenon has been leading the way since April 2015, with millions of tickets sold for a wild mix of traditional bingo amped up to the max with music, dancing and crazy prizes.

Visitors can expect a liberal allocation of celebrity cardboard cutouts, fluffy pink unicorns, crowd renditions of Mr Brightside, dance-offs, many hands in the air moments and a mobility scooter for very good measure; creating an unrivalled evening of escapism.

O2 Academy Sheffield.

The doors open at 6:30 pm, with the last entry at 7:30 pm, and the first game of bingo starts at 8:00 pm.