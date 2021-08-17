New pub 'first in the UK to serve Stella from the tank' set to open in Sheffield city centre

Dead Parrott Beer Company owner Mark Simmonite will launch his latest venture Perch Brewhouse, Kitchen, and Bottleshop, at 44 Garden Street in Sheffield on August 27.

Perch will be the first in the UK to serve Stella from the tank and without CO2, and thirsty customers will be treated to brewery-fresh beer from the ten casks, ten kegs and one tank on the premises.

Mark will be curating a full range of beers with Belgian and Cider taps and will also be serving beers from his own onsite brewery, Dead Parrott Beer Company.

Perch Brewhouse, Kitchen, and Bottleshop will open at 44 Garden Street in Sheffield on August 27. Picture: Perch Brewhouse

A Facebook post on the Perch page said: “Welcome to Perch Brewhouse, Kitchen & Bottle Shop. Opening Aug 27th at Dead Parrot Beer Company 44 Garden St Sheffield, just up the road from Butlers Balti House.

“Perch will be unique in many ways; for instance, you will taste beer like you've never tasted it before, brewery-fresh!”

The new brewhouse is set to serve pizza and burgers that will be available to eat in and takeaway, as will the canned and bottled beer.

The team have also invested in a pizza oven and will operate a delivery service for hungry customers in the area.

Perch has a large rear courtyard, which will be used for seasonal beer festivals, and events including St. Patrick's Day, and owner Mark already has a wedding reception booked in.