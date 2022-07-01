Following on from the recent release of their single, Lonesome Now I’m Gone, The Weeping Willows have set out on a European tour which sees the folk duo visit the Steel City in July.

Ahead of their gig at Cafe #9, Laura and Andrew spent some time talking to The Star’s Chris Hallam about their music, touring, being impacted by the pandemic, how The Weeping Willows came to be and much more in this week’s episode of Chris Talks Music.

Subscribe and listen to the Chris Talks Music Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/chris-talks-music

Over the course of the last decade, a period which has seen the release of three albums and numerous shows across the world, The Weeping Willows have built up quite the fanbase and seen significant acclaim head their way. Married couple and music creating duo, Laura Coates and Andrew Wrigglesworth are 3 x CMAA ‘Golden Guitar’ and 2021 Australian Folk Music and Music Victoria Award winner. Cultivating music that is steeped in Bluegrass tradition and draped in Gothic Americana imagery. They regale their audiences with stories of sunshine and romance, God and The Devil, murder and decay. Wholesome stuff… but although that kind of description might make them sound like some carefully contrived concept-act but there’s something truly different about The Weeping Willows: they really mean it.

In recent years they have supported Lukas Nelson & POTR (USA), Hayes Carll (USA), Iris DeMent (USA), Eilen Jewell (USA) and Willie Watson (USA) and completed national and international tours in support of their sophomore album, Before Darkness Comes A-Callin’, which received four-star reviews in Rolling Stone, The Australian and The Music. A Weeping Willows performance, whether live on location or caught on tape will always delight.

The Weeping Willows will be performing at Cafe #9 on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, tickets are £15. You can book tickets to their show from the Cafe #9 Facebook page here: https://bit.ly/3R1iWx5 or from here: https://bit.ly/3yxoata

