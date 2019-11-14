Advice issued ahead of Crystal Peaks Christmas Light switch-on
Advice has been issued ahead of the Christmas light switch-on at Crystal Peaks with further heavy rainfall expected to hit the city this evening.
The shopping centre is urging those who are attending its Christmas lights switch-on, which kicks off from 4pm today, to be aware of the yellow weather warning of rain which remains in place for Sheffield until 10pm.
The warning comes just a week after Sheffield was battered by flooding with Doncaster still feeling the effects of the severe weather.
Although the festivities at Crystal Peaks are indoors, the centre is asking attendees to be prepared for the rain when travelling.
In a statement, Crystal Peaks said: “We are all looking forward to our Christmas Lights Switch-on Event later today. As a Centre we were lucky to escape the worst impact of the flooding that hit the wider area recently.
“Unfortunately the forecast is for further heavy rainfall this afternoon and this evening that could worsen existing conditions.
“Whilst we do not envisage that this will impact the event or normal operations and safety at the Centre or the immediate surrounding area we do urge those who may be travelling from further afield to think carefully before setting off.”
People travelling to the centre are urged to use common sense and follow official flooding warning advice.
Those attending the event are also advised to check with Travel South Yorkshire before they travel if using public transport
The centre added: “If in doubt don’t travel - we would rather you stayed safely at home tonight and come to enjoy our Centre and Christmas Lights on another day. Thank you.”
Festivities begin in the central Crystal Peaks atrium and feature music and dancing.
Soapstar Jamie Lomas – best known for roles in Hollyoaks, Eastenders and Coronation Street – will be making an appearance to switch on the lights at 7pm with Hallam FM presenter Simon Morykin hosting the evening.