Vehicles try to pass deep flood water as it rises in the village of Whiston near Sheffield as a red flood alert is put in place. November 07 2019. Heavy rain is set to hit parts of Central and Northern England over Thursday causing wide spread flooding. November 7, 2019.

A Met Office yellow warning for rain is in force with heavy and prolonged rain forecast for this afternoon. Follow our live blog for all the latest – refresh the page for updates.