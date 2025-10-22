Acclaimed rocker Laura Evans to play intimate Sheffield show

With a wealth of airplay on BBC Radio 2 throughout this year, country-blues rocker Laura Evans will release her eagerly-awaited sophomore album 'Out of the Dark' on October 24. Her subsequent headline UK tour will include a show at the Greystones in Sheffield on Sunday 16th November.

Originally from Aberdare in South Wales, Laura Evans grew up in a household where music was constantly playing. At the age of 14, she left home to attend the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre School; she recalls being there alongside the likes of Billie Piper and Amy Winehouse. Evans signed to a label after graduating, but the deal fell through, leading to a stint as an actor which included five years on The Basil Brush Show.

    However, Evans found music kept calling her back, and eventually released her debut album State of Mind in 2021. This became her breakthrough moment, earning over 3 million streams and her first airplay on BBC Radio 2. Cerys Matthews described Evans as “a real firecracker.”

    Now, the eagerly-anticipated follow-up is about to be released, coming out on 24th October - honest, soulful and sonically bold, Out of the Dark marks a powerful new chapter for Laura Evans. Produced and co-written with Ian Barter (Paloma Faith, Amy Winehouse, Dermot Kennedy), the albumis a confident step forward that captures her evolution as both an artist and a storyteller.

    Laura Evans.placeholder image
    Laura Evans.

    Speaking about the album, Evans says, “I poured my heart and soul into every song. There are big pop choruses, introspective bluesy ballads, a southern rock edge and even a dreamy interlude. It's a little bit of everything I love, tied together with honesty. I worked with some amazing co-writers on this album who really pushed me both with my writing and vocals and I feel these are some of my best songs to date.”

    BBC Radio 2 have been constant in their support for Evans this year, including a C-List addition for “Honest”; Cerys Matthews has once again been leading the way with Owain Wyn Evans, Shaun Keaveny and Scott Mills also joining in, the latter of whom calling her music “really good pop” on his Breakfast Show. Additionally, early album reviews have been very positive, with Classic Rock, Fireworks and Blues Matters magazines all showing strong support.

    To celebrate the album’s release, Evans will embark on a headline tour with her band around the UK throughout November:

    Nov 6 – Cardiff, Acapela

    Laura Evans' new album 'Out of the Dark' will be released on 24th October.placeholder image
    Laura Evans' new album 'Out of the Dark' will be released on 24th October.

    Nov 13 – Manchester, Night & Day

    Nov 14 – Newcastle, The Cluny 2

    Nov 15 – York, Fortyfive Vinyl Café

    Nov 16Sheffield, The Greystones

    Don't miss Laura Evans on her UK November tour. Tickets available via her website.placeholder image
    Don't miss Laura Evans on her UK November tour. Tickets available via her website.

    Nov 21 – Barnoldswick Arts Centre

    Nov 22 – Kent, The Old Dairy Tap Room

    Nov 30 – London, Omeara

    Tickets for Laura Evans’ upcoming UK tour are available via her website at http://www.thelauraevans.com/tour-dates.

