Acclaimed duo Ian McMillan and Luke Carver Goss set to perform in Sheffield later this year

On Friday, October 1, poet, broadcaster and Bard of Barnsley Ian McMillan will perform at The Lomas Hall in Stannington with his Sheffield-based collaborator, acclaimed composer Luke Carver-Goss.

The pair last played at the venue in 2017 and were scheduled to return in 2020, but that event, like so many, fell victim to covid-19 restrictions.

“When Ian and Luke visited us in 2017, the show they presented was clever, engaging and very, very funny,” said Stannington Library’s events organiser Phil Warhurst.

Ian McMillan (left) and Luke Carver-Goss will perform at The Lomas Hall in Stannington.

“The audience loved them. It was a bitter disappointment not to be able to welcome them again last October. Thankfully though, Ian, Luke and their management have bent over backwards to help us stage the show this year instead.”

Ian and Luke will visit Bradfield Dungworth School earlier the same day to present a words-and-music workshop organised by Stannington Library and funded by the school’s parent-teacher association.

“In 2017, it was Shooters Grove School that enjoyed Ian and Luke’s special brand of teaching through fun, and they went down a storm,” said Phil. “I’m

sure they will repeat that success for this new audience.”

Tickets for the event cost £15.00 and are available from Stannington Library or can be purchased from eventbrite.co.uk.