Chuckle Brothers tribute unveiled at Gulliver's Valley

Local legend Paul Elliott, one half of the iconic Chuckle Brothers, has visited Gulliver's Valley in Rotherham to unveil a unique tribute to the comic duo.

The lives and careers of Paul and his late brother Barry will be forever remembered on Chuckle Street, which houses a colourful timeline of the brothers' remarkable journey.

The indoor area tells the story of how the brothers, best-known for starring in long-running BBC children's TV programme ChuckleVision and their support of Rotherham United FC, became one of the country's most-loved double acts.

A Chuckle Bank at the end of the street invites guests to donate books and toys to local children’s charities and community initiatives, reflecting the pairs’ ‘to me, to you’ catchphrase.

ChuckleVision first aired in 1987 and older fans were invited to send in copies of photos taken with Paul and Barry over the years for display in the Generation Gallery.

Chuckle Street also features an eye-catching bunting of '101 chuckles' after Gulliver's Valley, during the lockdown period, invited children to submit pictures of something that made them smile.

Julie Dalton, managing director of Gulliver’s Theme Parks Resorts, said: "Paul and Barry have a special place in South Yorkshire history and we are thrilled to be able to pay tribute to their incredible lives and careers.

"They are local legends who have dedicated their lives to entertaining children across the country, something that resonates perfectly with the Gulliver's philosophy.

“It is terribly sad that Barry is no longer with us to be part of this but we know how much it means to Paul and his family. We were delighted to welcome him to Gulliver's Valley to unveil Chuckle Street."

Paul Elliott, who recently starred in the new series of BBC One hit The Real Marigold Hotel, said: “It’s a real honour for the Chuckle Brothers to be recognised in this way and I’d like to thank Gulliver’s Valley as it really does mean the world.

"Everyone knows that Barry and I were proud Rotherham lads who flew the flag for the town wherever we went so to have a place in this area that showcases our lives and careers is just wonderful.

“It’s also particularly fitting because Gulliver’s Valley is a place dedicated to family fun and adventures, which is exactly what Barry and I set out to achieve with our act and subsequent TV shows all those years ago. I know how much this would have meant to Barry so it is bittersweet but I’m incredibly proud to visit the park and officially open Chuckle Street."

The multi-million-pound Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park, which opened last year, boasts more than 50 rides and attractions including Apache Falls water ride, the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship and a Lost Jurassic World area.

The resort also offers various accommodation options, from unicorn and princess suites to Western Cabins and Lost World Lodges.