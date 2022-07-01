But CADS has returned to the famous Art-Deco building after settling a dispute with the landlord around repairs to the roof of the main auditorium, which has been closed since December 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield's Abbeydale Picture House has reopened, with events taking place in the building's Fly Tower, after a dispute between the charity CADS and its landlord was resolved (pic: Timm Cleasby)

While the main auditorium remains shut, the recently renovated Fly Tower area of the premises, behind the main cinema screen, has opened for events – kicking off with a special recording for the TV show Meet the Richardsons, featuring comics Jon Richardson and Seann Walsh, whih was free to attend.

Film screenings, concerts, private parties and other events are planned in the space over coming weeks and months.

CADS said that now it was back in the building it was committed to continuing the long-term restoration project to provide a ‘multipurpose arts venue that is inclusive and diverse’.

Steve Rimmer, spokesperson for the charity, said: “The last eight weeks have been incredibly challenging and we are eternally grateful to everyone who has reached out with messages of support and kind words whilst we’ve been working on a solution.

Sheffield's Abbeydale Picture House has reopened, with events taking place in the building's Fly Tower, after a dispute between the charity CADS and its landlord was resolved (pic: Lindsay Melbourne)

“Our goal for the Abbeydale Picture House is still to restore this Grade II-listed building to its former glory and ensure it is an asset to the Sheffield community.

“The challenge is not over. It’s more vital than ever that people come out and support the Abbeydale Picture House. Please come and pay us a visit, volunteer, watch a film, make a donation and share with us your vision for an event so we can make it happen for you.”

CADS had taken over running the premises after a deal with owner Phil Robins, negotiated by law firm Wake Smith.

The Star has attempted to contact the building’s landlord.

Picture House Social - a bar in the lower section of Abbeydale Picture House – was unaffected by the dispute and has remained open throughout.