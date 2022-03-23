For the first time ever, a “Magnificent Seven” of soul legends are brought together with a string of music hits that all soul lovers who remember what the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s meant to the genre. Featuring a star-studded line-up, including the likes of The Lighthouse Family’s frontman, Tunde Baiyweu, known for singles including Ocean Drive, Lifted, High, Lost in Space and Raincloud, selling a combined 15 million albums alone. But that’s not all, the four-time Grammy winner behind Free, Let’s Hear it For The Boy, and That’s What Friends Are For, Deniece Williams will be belting out her hits to all attendees. Gwen Dickey also known as the voice of Rose Royce will be performing too, alongside Alexander O’Neal crooner of 14 Uk top 40s – including Criticize, If You Were Here Tonight, and Saturday Love.

Further rounding out the incredible cast of stars will be Jaki Graham – who scored 6 UK top 40s including Could It Be I’m Falling in Love, Round and Around, Set Me Free – and Janet Kay the star of smash hit Silly Games. Plus new breakout star Candace Woodson, who last year topped the UK Soul Chart.

The Giants of Soul Tour is on its way to Sheffield’s City Hall this September 2022 and is a must see, must hear, for all soul lovers in Sheffield.

Backing The Giants of Soul is an all-star ten-piece band made of only the finest musicians from the UK and USA.

So lovers of soul rejoice! Prepare yourself for over three hours of nonstop hits and classic feel-good anthems! And, as if that’s not enough, the multi-award-winning Angie Greaves (Smooth Radio) will host the tour which will span 20 cities, with the artists roll of honour including 18 UK top ten hits, 47 top 40 hits, and over 5 million Spotify followers. This is not a show to miss!

This soul music spectacular will be the perfect escape for anyone looking to lose themselves in an unforgettably great night! With a legendary line-up, there has never been a better time than now to give yourself up to the Giants of Soul!