Sheffield ghost expert Mr P Dreadful in the former print works in the old Star building in York Street, where ghosts have been seen over the years

11 Sheffield pubs and other buildings that are said to be haunted

From scary beer cellars to an ancient building where a queen was once imprisoned, there are plenty of places in Sheffield where people claim to have seen ghosts.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 8:56 am

Here’s 11 Sheffield places where spooks have been seen or ghost-hunters have searched. Many of them are pubs – cue old joke about serving spirits after hours! I worked in The Star building, which is featured, from 1988 and never saw anything particularly scary – but have you ever had a spooky experience?

1. Cellar spectre

Pictured at the old Earl of Arundel pub, Queens Road, Sheffield, where Michael Whelan and Hayley Turner are seen in the cellar where they saw ghostly figures

Photo: Mike Waistell

2. Ghoul Inn...

The Ball Inn, Upwell Street, said to be haunted

Photo: Barry Richardson

3. Behind you!

Jeff Boss at The Shakespeare pub on Gibraltar Street, Sheffield, standing in front of a ghoulish figure in the pool room where people have reported seeing ghosts

Photo: Sarah Washbourn

4. Tools for the job

Ghost hunters at the Stanley Tools Factory in Tinsley, Sheffield

Photo: submitted

