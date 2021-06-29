11 Sheffield pubs and other buildings that are said to be haunted
From scary beer cellars to an ancient building where a queen was once imprisoned, there are plenty of places in Sheffield where people claim to have seen ghosts.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 8:56 am
Here’s 11 Sheffield places where spooks have been seen or ghost-hunters have searched. Many of them are pubs – cue old joke about serving spirits after hours! I worked in The Star building, which is featured, from 1988 and never saw anything particularly scary – but have you ever had a spooky experience?
Share your spine-tingling stories on our Facebook group – Retro and memories – Sheffield Star.
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a digital subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor
Page 1 of 2