10cc The Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour comes to Sheffield’s City Hall in October

Beginning in Halifax on 29 September, The Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour will see the band perform at some of the UK’s most distinctive venues, closing at the Basingstoke Anvil on 29 October, but not before appearing at the Sheffield City Hall on October 9, 2022.

The Autumn dates follow their Spring shows which were on the receiving end of some exceptional reviews – “Note perfect!” proclaimed the Daily Telegraph; the Arts Desk confirming that “10cc's songbook, full of fun and love and rage, remains blessedly the same”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having sold over 15 million albums in the UK alone, 10cc have eleven Top 10 hits to their name, including three No 1 singles.

Having sold over 15 million albums in the UK alone, 10cc have eleven Top 10 hits to their name, including three No 1 singles - Rubber Bullets, Dreadlock Holiday and the ubiquitous I’m Not In Love – along with Donna (No 2), Art For Art’s Sake and Good Morning Judge (both reaching 5), The Things We Do For Love and I’m Mandy Fly Me (6), and The Wall Street Shuffle (10).

“After the past two years, it is wonderful to be playing to packed houses and reengaging with our audiences again,” says 10cc co-founder Graham Gouldman.

“We are especially looking forward to the autumn dates and covering more of the country.”

Led by Gouldman, the live band comprises Rick Fenn (lead guitar, bass, vocals), Paul Burgess (drums, percussion) – both of whom have been with 10cc since the early years - Keith Hayman (keyboards, guitars, bass, vocals) and Iain Hornal (vocals, percussion, guitar, keyboards).

The tour follows the release of a 46-track compilation album – The Things We Do For Live – 10cc, The Ultimate Hits and Beyond, which includes the classic hits, live tracks, Godley & Crème hits, a previously unreleased song and hits Gouldman wrote for other artists such as the Hollies, the Yardbirds and Herman’s Hermits, performed by his four-piece Heart Full of Songs band.

In the meantime, 10cc have a busy schedule ahead, with tours across Europe and Scandinavia, Australia and New Zealand, as well as summer festival appearances in the UK.