Nine cool things students coming to Sheffield for the first time may not know about the city

Our city’s two universities will be welcoming their new students in the coming weeks.
Consider this The Star’s very own fast-paced guide to how you can enjoy the city to the fullest during your stay, with some facts you might not know.
1. We have the most trees - period
Sheffield has more trees per person than any city in Europe, estimated at outnumbering people four to one. You're never more than a 10 minute walk from a green space or park, or if you fancy something grander head to Ecclesall Woods, Hillsborough Park, Crookes Valley Park, Rivelin Park - we've got it all.
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. You're only 20 minutes from the Peak District
Other cities wish they had access to the sort of natural beauty Sheffield does. Either by car or by taking a train to Grindleford and Hope Valley, you're never more than 20 minutes from these gorgeous hills and walking trails. Put going for sunrise on your bucket list.
Photo: jason chadwick
3. You can see theatre for a fiver
If you're aged 16 - 26, Sheffield's famous Crucible Theatre offers tickets for a fiver for most of its shows through its Live for £5 scheme. This extends to the Lyceum and the Playhouse theatres too. Make the most of this while you can.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. You can get anywhere on the tram or bus for 80p
With a Zoom Beyond 18-21 card, you can travel anywhere in South Yorkshire by bus or the tram system for just 80p, which also bags you half price fares on Northern trains. Have a look at the tram routes and plan your next day out.
Photo: Connor Irving