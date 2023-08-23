Tickets for Arctic Monkeys' upcoming arena gigs in Dublin and Belfast go on sale next week.

It’s been a heck of a journey for Sheffield’s Arctic Monkeys, but the band have announced a final run of arena shows in Ireland later this year to mark the end of their world tour.

The tour was launched in support of their latest album The Car and kicked off last year on August 9 in Istanbul. After more than 100 shows across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, the tour will come to a close on October 19.

For the fans that missed the group when they returned to Sheffield earlier this year, this will mark one more opportunity to see them. Arctic Monkeys will play three headline dates at Dublin’s Arena on October 15, 17 and 19, as well as a one-off show at Belfast’s SSE Arena on October 16.

Arctic Monkeys have announced a final run of arena shows in Ireland later this year to mark the end of their world tour. Pictured at Hillsborough Park is frontman Alex Turner. Picture: Dean Atkins / National World

Miles Kane, solo artist and the co-frontman of the Last Shadow Puppets, is set to appear as a special guest support act at each of the new dates.

Arctic Monkeys were forced to cancel a concert at Marlay Park in Dublin earlier this summer after frontman Alex Turner came down with acute laryngitis.

Previous ticket holders will be given 72-hour priority pre-sale access starting at 9am on Friday, August 25 to purchase tickets. All remaining tickets will be made available for sale at 9am on Tuesday, August 29 by visiting the TicketMaster website here.