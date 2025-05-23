Watch: Relax and unwind with three minutes of birdsong and sunset in Sheffield's Chelsea Park
I’ve been obsessed with Chelsea Park this spring. Just when I thought I had discovered every major park in Sheffield, I find this idyllic, stately slice of heaven tucked away in the lush and affluent Brincliffe area.
I only discovered Chelsea Park a few weeks ago after taking a wrong turn off Brincliffe Edge Road, but it’s quickly become my favourite park in the city, and that is a high bar to leap.
Quiet, colourful, historic, deep and practically unpopulated, Chelsea Park has the variety of Endcliffe Park and views of Meersbrook Park, all the while feeling as off-the-grid as a spot in the Peaks. It’s entirely possible to take a seat on one of its many benches and see no one for acres in any direction.
As if you could ever get bored of such scenes, but, if you wanted, all you need to do to change things up is cross Brincliffe Edge Road and find yourself in the deep and dark Brincliffe Edge Woods.
It’s the sudden changes in terrain that have made me fall in love with Sheffield. Where else can you step so fluidly from historic neighbourhood to stately parks to luscious woodland with no more effort than it takes to cross the road?
On the latest walk, I brought my tripod and microphone with me to capture the sounds of sunset and birdsong on a spring evening in this one-of-a-kind park.
Enjoy this video and make Chelsea Park the next day-out to cross off your list.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.