"I transformed our "ugly" garage into 1 bedroom home for our daughter for $50K to save on rent"
A couple transformed their "ugly" garage into a one bedroom home for their daughter for $50k.
Beth Holmes, 50, and her husband, Kevin, 54, decided to turn their four car garage into a property for their daughter, Emily, 24, when she was looking to move out.
Beth and Kevin suggested transforming the 600 square foot garage that came with their second property, their former neighbour’s home which they bought in 2018, so Emily could save on rent. Kevin, a carpenter, and Emily sat down together to make the blueprints before he got to work.
It took nine months to renovate and Emily was able to move in in May 2021 with her Great Dane, Bruno. Emily has an upstairs loft for her bedroom, a full kitchen and living area, bathroom, porch and garden. She pays her parents a "token" amount of rent, £150-a-month, and pays for her other bills.
Emily, a barista at Starbucks, is able to have her own independent space but can still be near to her family. Emily says she struggles with anxiety and migraines and finds being close to her parents helpful.
Emily, from Cleveland, Ohio, said: "It's nice that my parents are very close. They help me a lot. It makes me feel better."
