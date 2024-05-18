Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Watch aerial video of the Glastonbury Festival site being prepared.

Incredible video footage shows an aerial view of Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage being set up for the upcoming 2024 festival.

High-flying paraglider Tom McMeakin got a sneak-peak of the festival site when he made a fly-by in May.

The sky-high perspective of the 900 acres at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset saw the Pyramid stage, which had its roof put on in May, and the iconic ribbon tower yet to have its bright decoration applied.

Tom McMeakin and his view from a paraglider of the Pyramid stage at the Glastonbury Festival site.

Tom, Chief Flight Instructor at the newly-opened Sky Riders Paragliding and Paramotor School, said: "I was flying at around 1000 ft and you could clearly see activity across the whole of the Glastonbury site. Some of the permanent features were looking bare and slowly getting their coverages / facades to bring the Glastonbury magic."

Sky Riders has a workshop and classroom on the Bath and West Showground, but operates across the whole of the south west, including the stunning Jurassic Coast.