Riding high after a win against Championship leaders Burnley over the weekend, Sheffield United will now host South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United at Bramall Lane this week, hoping to extend their unbeaten streak in the league. With a sensational start to its 2022/23 campaign, the team currently hold the third spot with 35 points after 19 games while the visitors are looking to bounce back after a loss to Norwich City.

The Blades have been playing some exciting attacking football under Paul Heckingbottom and have gone undefeated in their previous four games, picking up 10 points out of a possible 12. On Saturday, Iliman Ndiaye, Jack Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic, and a pair of goals from Oli McBurnie helped Sheffield United to a 5-2 victory over the promotion rivals.

The squad is in top form, and a victory would vault them to the top of the Championship table. They have scored 34 goals so far this season while The Millers have their work cut out for them, given their current situation is largely the result of their fourth-worst away record in the Championship (seven points out of a possible 27).

After three straight losses under manager Matthew Taylor, Rotherham United is currently in 17th place and needs a win against Sheffield United to keep themselves away from the relegation zone. Here’s what you need to know about the match, including how you can watch it live.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Rotherham United on TV

Sheffield United vs Rotherham United kicks off at 7.45pm on Tuesday, November 8 and the match has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports and will be shown in full via the red button on Sky Sports Football.

