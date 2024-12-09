Sheffield selected to host international para ice hockey tournament
The Sheffield Steelkings have announced that they will be hosting the 2025 edition of the Northwest Europe Para Ice Hockey League (NEPIHL).
The competition sees para ice hockey teams from across Europe come together for a full weekend of games, to see who will emerge victorious and lift the trophy.
The Sheffield Steelkings have won the competition twice, in 2022 and 2023, but were runners-up in 2024 to the Finnish team Jyväskyla Sisu.
The Steelkings will no doubt be looking to carry on their success from the British League, where they were crowned BPIHL Playoff Champions back in September, as they will want to lift the NEPIHL trophy on their home ice.
The dates of the tournaments and full list of participating teams have not yet been announced, but all information will be announced on the NEPIHL social media pages.