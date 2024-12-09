Sheffield selected to host international para ice hockey tournament

IceSheffield has been announced as the location of the 2025 Northwest Europe Para Ice Hockey League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sheffield Steelkings have announced that they will be hosting the 2025 edition of the Northwest Europe Para Ice Hockey League (NEPIHL).

The competition sees para ice hockey teams from across Europe come together for a full weekend of games, to see who will emerge victorious and lift the trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sheffield Steelkings have won the competition twice, in 2022 and 2023, but were runners-up in 2024 to the Finnish team Jyväskyla Sisu.

Players, Coaches, and Staff at NEPIHL 2024 in France

The Steelkings will no doubt be looking to carry on their success from the British League, where they were crowned BPIHL Playoff Champions back in September, as they will want to lift the NEPIHL trophy on their home ice.

The dates of the tournaments and full list of participating teams have not yet been announced, but all information will be announced on the NEPIHL social media pages.