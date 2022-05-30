Why Sheffield Eagles should focus on themselves ahead of York City Knights clash

After a free weekend, Sheffield host high-flying York City Knights at the Olympic Legacy Park Community Stadium on Thursday before a trip to Newcastle Thunder on Sunday.

They will be without the physical presence of second row Joel Farrell and prop Mikey Wood, who have both been suspended for four matches after being found guilty of punching in last month’s Betfred Championship defeat to Halifax Panthers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Eagles head coach Mark Aston.

"It’s a tough period with a tight squad,” Aston admitted.

“York are a good team, they have invested, so they are a tough challenge for us. But it’s about us, it always is. It always has been. It’s about us and what we produce out there.”

Sheffield could plug the gap left by Farrell and Wood’s absence with more new faces thanks to their dual-registration agreement with Super League outfit Wakefield Trinity.

Aston handed debuts to prop forwards Yusuf Aydin and Isaac Shaw last time out against Widnes as the Eagles stormed to a six-try win in their first game back in the city.

"If we produce that (Widnes performance) week in, week out not only will these 800 seats be full it will be rocking,” said Aston.

"I’ll be dancing and all sorts if they keep playing like that.”

Aston added: "We need to deliver that week in, week out and if we do that anything is possible with this group.