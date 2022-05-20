Sheffield’s director of rugby Mark Aston has been seeking reinforcements and hopes to have at least one new face in before Monday’s clash against Widnes Vikings at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park Community Stadium.

Aston said: “I’d firstly like to thank Willie Poching, Michael Carter and all at the Wakefield club for their assistance in getting this dual-registration deal finalised.

“We have previously had a brilliant relationship with St Helens on a similar basis and we look forward to having the same with Wakefield, who have also been great to us in the past.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Aston, director of rugby at Sheffield Eagles.

He added: “We’re excited to welcome a few of their up-and-coming talents into the squad and making them a part of the club.