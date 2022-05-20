Super League outfit Wakefield Trinity agree to loan talented youngsters to Sheffield Eagles

Sheffield Eagles have struck a dual-registration agreement with Super League side Wakefield Trinity to cover injuries in their squad.

By Steve Jones
Friday, 20th May 2022, 4:52 pm

Sheffield’s director of rugby Mark Aston has been seeking reinforcements and hopes to have at least one new face in before Monday’s clash against Widnes Vikings at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park Community Stadium.

Aston said: “I’d firstly like to thank Willie Poching, Michael Carter and all at the Wakefield club for their assistance in getting this dual-registration deal finalised.

“We have previously had a brilliant relationship with St Helens on a similar basis and we look forward to having the same with Wakefield, who have also been great to us in the past.”

Mark Aston, director of rugby at Sheffield Eagles.

He added: “We’re excited to welcome a few of their up-and-coming talents into the squad and making them a part of the club.

“What you get with young players coming in is a lot of enthusiasm and commitment, which is exactly what we ask of anyone that puts on an Eagles shirt.”

