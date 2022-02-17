Mark Aston’s side missed the chance to register back-to-back Championship wins last time out when they were surprisingly beaten 12-10 by the Dewsbury Rams for their second defeat in the opening three games of the season.

"We have been close every game,” said forward Farrell, a Jamaica international.

Sheffield Eagles were surprisingly beaten 12-10 by Dewsbury last time out. Picture: TCF Photography

“We should be sat here with three wins out of three. We will keep getting better week after week and blow some teams away."

No fewer than 15 new players arrived at Sheffield during the close season – and Farrell said it will take time for them to find their feet as a collective.

He added: "People are still getting used to each other and used to the timing, it takes a while.

"We have got loads of new players and when it clicks I think we will be flying."

With the Olympic Legacy Park stadium not due to open until April, Sheffield are once again on the road this coming Sunday.

They take on Batley Bulldogs, which represents a tougher challenge, on paper at least, than Dewsbury.

"They are a good side," admitted 27-year-old Farrell, now in his fourth season with the Eagles.

"They are tough and play for 80 minutes. We need to be ready to go to battle again and ready for the scrap they will give us."

Farrell conceded Sheffield were 'outplayed' against Dewsbury, who had lost their opening two matches.

He added: "The weather got the better of us. Dewsbury seemed to want to win the game more. They seemed to be hungrier.

"We are a super-fit team. It's difficult for us because we train on a 4G pitch and you feel it a bit more on your legs (on grass). We will just need to try and put up with it, no excuses.

"The 4G is a blessing really because we can still train."