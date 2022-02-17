Bolton-born Khan even went as far as accusing his Sheffield rival of racism - just moments after he repeated a previous claim he made about Brook's sexuality.

Things also got heated between the pair's trainers, Dominic Ingle and Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Amir Khan and Kell Brook go head to head after a BOXXER press conference ahead of their fight at Manchester Central Convention Complex on February 17, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"The world's going to see me go in there and destroy him," vowed 35-year-old Brook.

"He's definitely going to sleep on Saturday night when I smash him in.”

Neither man confirmed if they would shake the other's hand following the conclusion of their sold-out bout at Manchester Arena.

"I'm worried about Kell's health after the beating I'm going to be giving him," said Khan.

"The beating he's going to get is something he's never had before. He's always been obsessed with my career. He's been like a fanboy.

"We are definitely going to put him in his place."

Unsurprisingly, Ingle cast doubt over former light welterweight world champion Khan's claim.

"This fight is going to come down to who's got more in the tank," he said.

"Kell needed the fight, Khan didn't need the fight. He's got everything to lose and nothing to gain.”

At that point BoMac claimed Brook ‘has nothing left’, as evidenced in his most recent fight against Terrence Crawford in November 2020, when he was stopped in the fourth round.

Crawford is also trained by BoMac and inflicted Khan’s last defeat in April 2019.

He has trained alongside the former Olympic silver medallist throughout his latest camp and backed him for the win.

"Kell’s got nothing left in that tank, he ain’t going to do sh**,” BoMac declared before being repeatedly told to ‘calm down’ by Ingle during a back and forth between the pair.

Team Brook expressed their surprise the fight has finally been made after it was first touted 17 years ago in 2004, when both fighter’s turned professional.

They previously spent time together boxing for Team England, winning national titles at the 60kg limit in Brook’s case and 63.5kg for Khan.

"He said he didn’t even know who I was,” said Brook.

"He’s never given me that respect. We shared a room together.”