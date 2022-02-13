This week Davey, who has enjoyed two spells with Sheffield, announced he was hanging up his boots to focus on running his electrical business.

The 32-year-old is one of the club’s most decorated players and won back-to-back Grand Finals with them in 2012 and 2013 before helping the Eagles achieve a top-four finish in 2015.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Eagles head coach Mark Aston confirmed there are no immediate plans to replace hooker James Davey after he retired with immediate effect.

He was also part of the team that won the 1895 Cup at Wembley in 2019.

Speaking before Sunday’s 12-10 defeat at the hands of Dewsbury, Aston told The Star: "Let's see. We have got Vila Halafihi, in the first two games and pre-season he's been outstanding.

"I'm delighted with Vila, he's got more potential and is going to get better.”

Halafihi joined Sheffield on a two-year deal in the close season after spending the last three seasons with League 1 outfit Hunslet.

He kept his place in the starting 13 in West Yorkshire, but could not prevent the Eagles from slipping to their second defeat in three outings.

Back-to-back tries from Liam Johnson – his second in as many games – and Kris Welham had given Sheffield a slender 10-6 lead midway through the second period after they they were nilled in the first period.

But Dewsbury responded with a converted score to earn their first win of the season.

Aston added: "There's no immediate rush but we are always looking, we are always scouting for players we think could add something to the squad. They would need to fit into the culture and add something to the team.

The Eagles chief declared himself happy with where the team is currently at.

He said: "What we need is that bit of luck that we don't end up with five or six injuries then it becomes a massive challenge. Let's hope we keep healthy.

"I am sure we can have a successful season."