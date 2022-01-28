The new-look Eagles, who have signed 15 fresh faces as part of a clear-out after finishing just one place above relegation last term, begin their latest Betfred Championship campaign away to newly promoted Barrow Raiders on Sunday.

Delays to the construction of the Community Stadium on the Olympic Legacy Park site mean Mark Aston’s side will play eight consecutive games on the road before officially returning home on Friday 15 April, when they host London Broncos.

DONCASTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: Izaac Farrell (L) of Sheffield Eagles celebrates with team mates after scoring their side's seventh try during the Betfred Championship match between Sheffield Eagles and Bradford Bulls at Keepmoat Stadium on April 04, 2021 in Doncaster, England.Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“With Sheffield we have been on the road for the last couple of years so it's no different,” said second row and Jamaica international Farrell, now entering his fourth season at the club.

"It’s going to be tough but we have got to pick up as many points as we can and grind as much as we can.

"It’s the Championship at the end of the day, anyone can beat anyone on their day. With everyone’s teams looking so good anyone can beat anyone.

"Points can come from anywhere.”

Sunday’s curtain-raiser is the first of three trips to Cumbria Sheffield face before the end of March.

Farrell added: “We are just looking to take it week by week or by blocks of games.

"We know if we hit all these little goals we have set we will be sitting where we want to be at the end of the year.”

A string of new arrivals has brought with it a fresh energy to the side, Farrell believes.

“It’s been refreshing,” he said, “it’s good to get all these new boys in, they want to impress straight away.

"The intensity of training has been really high, everyone’s been flying on the fitness testing because no-one wants to get beat.

"It’s good competition for places and it should be an exciting year for us if we carry that on through the season.”

As per Aston’s preference, the Eagles have not played pre-season friendlies.

"I don’t know if I prefer them or not,” said Farrell.

"We have been bashing each other about in training.