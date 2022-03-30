Sunday’s opponents have won five of their opening six Betfred Championship matches and gave Super League high-flyers Catalans Dragons a scare in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

They thrashed Sheffield in both of their meetings last season before eventually missing out on promotion to Toulouse Olympique in the Million Pound Game.

Mark Aston insists ‘nothing is impossible’ as Sheffield Eagles prepare to take on unbeaten table-toppers Featherstone Rovers this weekend.

"Nothing is impossible,” said Aston, whose side were forced to play Saturday’s Challenge Cup tie against Hull FC at the Millennium Stadium, Fev’s home ground, because of delays to the construction of the Community Stadium at the Olympic Legacy Park.

"They (Featherstone) have invested heavily, they have got to be within the top two teams for promotion with Leigh.

"It’s going to be a tough game but I’m really happy with where we are at, there lads are working really hard and never say never.”

Sheffield went down 12-58 to Super League outfit Hull last time out, but have three wins from their opening five league games.

They currently occupy the sixth and final play-off spot in the second tier.

Aston added: “Against Hull, did we have a dig? Did we have a go? Yes. But we were disappointed, we could have been closer.

"When I show the boys the review they will be disappointed.”

Meanwhile, the club has confirmed its 1895 Cup quarter-final clash against Whitehaven will be played at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday, 9 April.

The upcoming league fixture against London Broncos has been pushed back 24 hours and will now take place on Saturday,16 April at Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium.

A date and venue for the home clash against Newcastle Thunder, originally scheduled for Friday, 22 April, is yet to be confirmed.

“We are indebted to Featherstone,” said Aston, “but coming home can’t come quick enough.

"We ran out of options. We had a big game (against Hull), which is disappointing not being in the city, but it is what it is.”