The construction of the Community Stadium on the Olympic Legacy Park site has been delayed by ‘recent adverse weather conditions’, according to owners Scarborough Group International, meaning Sheffield’s first home game of the season has been pushed back by one month to May.

Mark Aston’s side had been due to host London Broncos on Friday, 15 April before welcoming Newcastle Thunder to Sheffield one week later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Eagles have expressed their disappointment after the club confirmed the opening of their new stadium has been further delayed.

But their first home game will now be against Widnes Vikings on Monday, 23 May.

A Scarborough Group International statement read: “Our construction team has made a significant amount of progress on site, having overcome the challenges associated with Brexit and the pandemic.

“However, recent adverse weather conditions, including high winds and freezing temperatures, has impacted the progression of certain elements.

“We understand the disappointment and frustration this delay is likely to cause and continue to work closely with our principal contractor, GMI Construction Group PLC to ensure the Community Stadium is completed as soon as possible.”

Sheffield initially hoped to move into their home for the start of the current season before the date was pushed back.

A club spokesperson said: “Whilst as a club we share your undoubted disappointment, we fully understand the reasoning behind this decision and we are committed to working with Scarborough Group to ensure our game against Widnes in May is held at the Olympic Legacy Park.

"Information regarding the games against London Broncos and Newcastle Thunder will follow shortly.”