Challenge Cup: Sheffield Eagles seek venue for Hull FC tie

The Eagles, who famously won the competition in 1998, have been drawn at home to last season’s semi-finalists in the sixth round, with the fixture set to be played on the weekend of March 25.

Further delays to the construction of the club’s new home stadium on the Olympic Legacy Park site mean the facility will now not be ready until May, however.

Sheffield have played all of their matches this season on the road and are now seeking a venue for the clash.

Sheffield Eagles could host Hull FC at Doncaster's Eco Power stadium in the Challenge Cup.

Director of rugby Mark Aston told The Star on Tuesday morning: “I have got a scooby doo (where it will take place), we are on that now. Hopefully we will know by the end of today or tomorrow.

"It won’t be at our home ground. We will ask a few questions in and around Sheffield. We might end up having to take it outside the city, which is sad leading up to the World Cup.”

The club must also reschedule its league matches against London and Newcastle.

Doncaster’s Eco Power stadium, which housed the Eagles throughout the 2021 season, is one venue being considered.

"We know it’s a good facility and we can make it work there,” Aston added.

The stadium is also the home of Betred League 1 outfit Doncaster RLFC, who are set to play their first game of the season there against the Midland Hurricanes on Sunday, March 27 (3pm kick-off).

Doncaster Rovers, who also occupy the stadium, will play Charlton Athletic at home 24 hours earlier.

Sheffield also played at Belle Vue in Wakefield on two occasions last season when the Eco Power stadium was unavailable.

On the tie, Aston said: “It’s interesting, we drew them before Covid hit and it was cancelled.

"Someone’s looking down on us and has given us the draw again, which is a difficult job for us as a team because they are a quality side in Super League.

"But for the club it’s a great fixture and one we can get excited about, the fans can get excited about and we can have a dig.