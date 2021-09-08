Why Sheffield Sharks captain Mike Tuck has a score to settle in BBL

The 38-year-old is heading into his thirteenth year with the club and holds the record as their longest-serving player.

He is also just 30 points off becoming the Sharks’ all-time leading scorer, a feat he hopes to achieve in the 2021/22 season which begins on 24 September.

But despite a successful career in the UK – which includes two back-to-back British Basketball League (BBL) Cups in 2010 and 2011, the 2013 BBL Trophy, and the 2016 BBL Play-off Final, when he was crowned most valuable player – the power forward has been starved of silverware in recent years.

Mike Tuck is desperate to win more trophies while he still can.

His only regret since joining the club is not winning more trophies.

"We are long overdue some silverware in Sheffield,” Tuck told The Star.

"I’m ready to be playing in some finals. As a leader I want to help lead these guys and get us to some success.

"I still have a lot to give out there. I’m 38 now, my window’s closing here at some point soon so I would like to silverware above my head.”

On Thursday the Sharks confirmed the tenth name on their 2021/22 roster ahead of the season opener against Cheshire Pheonix at Ponds Forge.

Small forward Kipper Nichols, 25, has agreed to stay with the club for another year.

"We want to hit the ground running," Tuck added.

"We want to get back to a more top-level style of play and obviously we want to put ourselves in Championship conversations.”

Inconsistency hampered Atiba Lyons’ team last time out and saw them finish the regular season with a 15-15 record.

Tuck said: “We just needed a little bit more experience. We had a really talented team last year but we were so young so we missed that experience.

"We have recruited a lot of size, athleticism and a lot of experience. Those three things are key to success.”

He added: "You are going to see a very exciting style of play. We are going to be physical and very athletic.